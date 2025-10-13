Supermarket Clerk Finds A Full Cart Abandoned In The Parking Lot, And She Is Surprised By How The Customer Reacted When She Returned To The Store

Imagine working at a store when a customer makes a big mistake.

Would you expect them to find a reason to blame you for the mistake?

Would you be surprised if they laughed it off?

When customers make mistakes, a lot of them blame the store where they shopped or a specific worker.

That’s what makes this story so unusual.

Check out what happened when this customer tried to correct the error.

“I found this in the parking lot??” This happened around the Thanksgiving holiday. I was working at customer service when I had a customer show up with a cart of groceries. A customer says, “Hey, someone left this entire cart of groceries in the parking lot.”

The costly error baffled the worker.

So I have her wheel the cart over to the opening behind the desk and there’s a giant turkey and a bunch of produce in there. I was having a horrible day and I couldn’t help but laugh over someone casually leaving half of their groceries in the parking lot. I was able to get someone to run they turkey back and I caught the produce manager shortly after and explained what happened to him. He took all of his stuff back.

Then something completely unexpected happened.

About 10 minutes later, a woman I recently served comes back to the desk. “I think I left my turkey behind,” she said.

“You left a lot more than a turkey behind,” I replied. “It gave me a good laugh though.”

The woman responded, “I’m glad you got a laugh out of it because I could tell you were having a bad day.” It’s the little things.

It would be hard to forget a turkey!

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

I did, too!

This sounds like a Christmas episode of a sitcom.

I’m probably the same.

I wonder if she was too embarrassed to admit a mistake.

