Tea Expert Talks About Why Popular Tea Bags Have Such Low Quality “Tea Dust” And Recommends Using Full Dried Tea Leaves Instead

Tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world, enjoyed by billions of people every day.

Unfortunately, many people who try tea don’t like it, not because the tea is bad, but because they are using the wrong type of tea.

So, this tea enthusiast made a video to help. His video begins with him replying to a comment from a previous video. The comment said, “I got a strange question. You say loose teas are better than bag teas. If you took a tea bag, broke it, and then used those leaves, would it still be the same if they were in a tea bag, or does it make it a little better?”

Good question!

So, the TikToker replies, “So, I always tell people loose leaf tea is better, and this guy is asking, ‘can you just put the loose tea bag into your cup?’ And you’ll see, this stuff is really more like dust than it is like tea. In the West, tea evolved for people to add huge amounts of milk and sugar to the tea because it is bitter, but tea doesn’t have those bitter flavors unless you are drinking this stuff.”

He shows himself making tea with the ‘dust’ from the tea bag.

He goes on to say, “The flavor was bitter. Bitter bitter bitter.”

I take it he wasn’t a fan.

So, how do you make good tea? He explains.

He then shows what good tea should look like and says, “Tea does not have to be complicated. Get good leaves, steep them. The better leaves you get, the harder it is to do it badly.”

I suppose that makes sense.

I’m not a big fan of tea, but maybe I’ll have to give this a try.

Watch the full video for yourself to see what you think.

