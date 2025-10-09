Teen Changed His Phone Passcode To Protect His Privacy, So His Mom Accused Him Of Being Just Like His Father

Every teen wants independence, but sometimes parents make that impossible.

One recent high school graduate was enjoying a new relationship when his made a habit of snooping through his things.

But when he tried to fight back and change the passcode, she blew up and accused him of being like his absent father.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for changing my phone password and refusing to tell my mom? I, 18 (M), fresh out of high school, have been living with my mom so I can save up and pay for my college classes.

Recently he got into a new relationship, and his mom was keen to snoop through all of it.

I recently started seeing my boyfriend, 19 (M), and we’ve been texting each other a lot, including some things I am incredibly uncomfortable with my mom reading. My mom has always been the type of woman to refuse privacy if she just wants to or has a “hunch” I’m up to no good.

None of the privacy guardrails he’s set up have seemed to work so far.

I have tried to set the boundary of staying out of my room, phone, laptop, etc., but to no avail. She has even gotten to a point where I can’t even be alone in my room with my boyfriend, because it is “inappropriate.”

But when he tried to take matters into his own hands, she only blew up more.

Recently, after she interrogated me about a text my boyfriend sent, I decided to change my passcode. When she tried tonight to go through my phone, she discovered this and called me out. I told her, “I set my boundaries. I have asked nicely and this is what you get.” She then started yelling at me to give her my new passcode and threatened to take my phone away. I pay for my phone and the bill, so she had zero grounds to do so.

Then things got even worse.

When I said that, it escalated further, and she went on about how I am exactly like my dad. My dad cheated on my mom and abandoned me… so safe to say it rubbed me the wrong way. She’s now upset and telling me I can’t be trusted. But all I wanted was my privacy. AITA?

Was she trying to protect her son, or simply control him?

What did Reddit think?

There are certain things his mom still may have control over, but the phone he pays for isn’t one of them.

This commenter thinks he’s right to hide this information from his mom.

This mom is crossing some major boundaries.

It’s clear she’s placing some unfair resentment onto him.

His mom really has a lot of her own baggage to work through.

Protecting his privacy shouldn’t be viewed as a betrayal.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.