Pro Golfer Was Mistaken For a Landscaper By A Crazy Fan, But His Iconic Response To Her Lives On

It’s never safe to assume, especially not for those of us who never developed a filter for their thoughts.

What would you do if someone aggressively profiled you in front of your own home?

Someone on Reddit recently shared an iconic legend about this exact circumstance.

Here’s what went down.

Pro Golfer mistaken for landscaper

One day, shortly after joining the PGA tour in 1965, Lee Trevino, professional golfer and happily married, was at his home in Dallas, Texas cutting the grass on his front lawn.

A duty he performed regularly.

Later that day a lady driving a big, shiny Cadillac stopped in front of his house & asked — “Excuse me do you speak English?”

Unfortunately this question is still too commonplace now.

Lee Responded: “Yes ma’am I do”.

The lady then asked: “How much do you charge?”

Incredibly presumptuous. And racist.

Lee replied: “Well the lady in this house lets me sleep with her”.

The lady hurriedly put the car in gear and sped off….

This story is the absolute stuff of legends. Let’s see if the good people of Reddit agreed.

You know what they say about people who assume.

