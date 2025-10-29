TikTok Chef Walks Her Viewers Through How To make Pasta While On A Plane, But The Commenters Have Questions

Airline food has a reputation for not being the best, and while I’ve been thrilled with many of my in-flight meals, some people prefer a homemade option.

So, a TikTok chef took on the challenge and actually made pasta on her flight.

The video begins with her in her seat, and the caption reads, “POV: You hate airplane food, so you make it yourself.”

The chef then takes out flour, water, and whatever else she needs and gets to work making a tiny batch of pasta. The description of the video simply says, “Anyone else?”

Honestly, that seems like it would make a mess. I’d hate to be seated next to her (unless she shares!).

She even has a little pasta chopper, which I am honestly surprised she got through TSA. The song playing in the background is “Love Me Do” by the Beatles.

I’ve never made pasta myself, but if this is all there is to it, maybe I should.

At the end of the video, she shows her pasta up next to the window of the plane.

Whether this is a good idea or not, it is pretty impressive.

The video is less than a minute long.

Make sure you watch it for yourself to see how it goes.

The people in the comments have some things to say.

LOL, this commenter might be spot on.

Honestly, I agree. Making pasta is something to do at home.

I agree with this commenter. I love the in-flight meals.

But how did she cook it?

