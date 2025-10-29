October 29, 2025 at 2:55 pm

TikTok Chef Walks Her Viewers Through How To make Pasta While On A Plane, But The Commenters Have Questions

by Michael Levanduski

Cooking pasta on a plane

Shutterstock, TikTok

Airline food has a reputation for not being the best, and while I’ve been thrilled with many of my in-flight meals, some people prefer a homemade option.

So, a TikTok chef took on the challenge and actually made pasta on her flight.

The video begins with her in her seat, and the caption reads, “POV: You hate airplane food, so you make it yourself.”

Making pasta on a plane

TikTok/buonapastaclub

The chef then takes out flour, water, and whatever else she needs and gets to work making a tiny batch of pasta. The description of the video simply says, “Anyone else?”

Honestly, that seems like it would make a mess. I’d hate to be seated next to her (unless she shares!).

Making pasta on a plane

TikTok/buonapastaclub

She even has a little pasta chopper, which I am honestly surprised she got through TSA. The song playing in the background is “Love Me Do” by the Beatles.

I’ve never made pasta myself, but if this is all there is to it, maybe I should.

Making pasta on a plane

TikTok/buonapastaclub

At the end of the video, she shows her pasta up next to the window of the plane.

Whether this is a good idea or not, it is pretty impressive.

The video is less than a minute long.

Make sure you watch it for yourself to see how it goes.

@buonapastaclub

Anyone else? — #pasta #pastalover #airplane #cooking #foodie

♬ Love Me Do – 🪲🎸/🌊🌴

The people in the comments have some things to say.

LOL, this commenter might be spot on.

Comment 1 119 TikTok Chef Walks Her Viewers Through How To make Pasta While On A Plane, But The Commenters Have Questions

Honestly, I agree. Making pasta is something to do at home.

Comment 2 119 TikTok Chef Walks Her Viewers Through How To make Pasta While On A Plane, But The Commenters Have Questions

I agree with this commenter. I love the in-flight meals.

Comment 3 118 TikTok Chef Walks Her Viewers Through How To make Pasta While On A Plane, But The Commenters Have Questions

But how did she cook it?

