TikToker Calls Out Someone For Using Their Speaker In Public, But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

There are few things more annoying than when someone uses their phone’s loudspeaker to take a call or listen to music while in public.

That’s why this TikToker called someone out for doing it, but I’m not sure she really understood the problem.

The video takes place on a train in England, and has the caption saying, “Confronting a fellow black girl having a phone call on speaker on the train.”

She walks up to the girl and says, “Hi, miss, sorry to disturb you, I don’t know if you know, your headphones weren’t connected, because I heard your phone call on the speaker, and I didn’t know if you didn’t know.”

Oh, this is a perfectly passive-aggressive way to do this. I love it.

The woman sounds genuinely confused, saying, “My phone call?”

The TikToker replies, “I was in the same carriage, and I heard the phone call. It was on speaker, so I thought your headphones weren’t connected or maybe you didn’t know.”

The woman replies, “I don’t have any headphones in my phone.”

Wow, she still isn’t getting it at all.

The TikToker then steps it up and says, “Oh, oh, so you don’t mind it just playing out loud in the carriage so everyone can hear?”

This woman just doesn’t get it that having a loud conversation on your phone is very annoying to everyone around you. Or more likely, she doesn’t care.

I definitely support this TikToker at least trying to get people to break this bad habit, though.

Watch the full video to see what you think for yourself.

The people in the comments seem to like what she is doing as well.

This commenter pointed out that the woman did not understand British passive aggression.

Here is someone who loves what she was trying to do.

The people who hear it, hate it. The people who do it, don’t care at all.

TURN OFF YOUR SPEAKER PHONE!

