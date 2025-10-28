TikToker Spots Tiny Humanoid Creature Hiding In A Tree While Live, And Commenters Think It Is A Mythical Duende

In today’s modern world, many people are taking pictures and streaming video all the time, so it is not a surprise that they sometimes catch some unusual things.

When this TikToker was on live, he saw a tiny humanoid creature hiding in a tree, and he didn’t know what to do.

He posted the video recorded from being live. The camera is pointed at the tree, and he says, “This the spot. This the spot. No, come back out!”

At first there is nothing to see, but then you can see a little hole in the tree and there is definitely something that looks like a person who would be maybe 6-8 inches tall. The TikToker says, “Look. Why do it be peeking like that? Peeking!”

He is obviously pretty excited about what he is seeing.

The creature ducks back into the hole in the tree, and the guy says, “Alright, so let me know if I should try to be friends with him. Maybe I’ll try to bring him some food or something.”

I have no idea what I would do in this very weird situation.

The video ends with no explanation of what it is that he found. He did put the following in the description, “This was on live!! What ya’ll think? About know what that was?”

I honestly have no idea what that was.

It doesn’t look like any animal I’ve ever seen.

Check out the video below to see for yourself.

The people in the comments have plenty to say about it.

This person says it is a duende, which is a mythical humanoid creature.

Here is someone who says not to tell the government! LOL. I agree!

This commenter points out that he was on live so it is not a fake video.

The world is a whole lot weirder than most people think.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!