Tourists Parked Near Their House To Sightsee, But They Told Them They Couldn’t Park There

AITA for telling tourists to not park near my house? “My parents’ house is located near Roman historical ruins and is considered a tourist visiting location. It’s a long aqueduct and part of it runs like 30 ft away from my house. This family of tourists with their kids decided they wanted to see these ruins, and many tourists do every year as well. So far so good.

The thing is, they parked their SUV like a feet away from my parents’ house, on the road. I was gardening at the time and heard them all talking going out of the vehicle, so I went out to them and asked if they came to visit our family, to which the father answered that no, they just want to see the ruins. I told him that if that’s the case, this isn’t a parking spot, to which he answered it’s only gonna take half a minute and then they’ll leave (it wasn’t half a minute either if that matters), and that its not bothering anyone if its on the road, so I told him that a road isn’t a parking place. So he said he understands and turned away to his business to show that he ignores me. I told him that its clear he doesn’t understand but whatever, and returned home.

Now I FEEL like a Karen, but it’s also the fact that most tourists park outside our village entirely, or go far enough into the ruins as to not be parked where people live, but he decided that my fence was good to park near. It honestly doesn’t really bother anyone, because it’s actually very boring here as it is, but its the fact that he didn’t try to understand my perspective at all that annoyed me. He could have asked if there’s a parking spot around, or if there’s anywhere they can stay around that isn’t a living area, I would have answered him, and in retrospective even told him he can stay off the road away from my house, but he stuck to his own agenda.”

