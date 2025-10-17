Trying A New Food Or Drink? Make Sure You Know What’s In It Or You May Find Yourself Running To The Bathroom.

When you are trying new foods or drinks, it is a good idea to make sure you know what is in them.

One TikToker was drinking several Olipops per day without realizing what that could do to her digestive system. Fortunately, someone replied to her video explaining.

The original video is played first, and it says, “No one told me that you shouldn’t drink more than one of these a day.” And she takes a sip of an Olipop.

Honestly, I’ve never even heard of Olipop, so I’m curious to see what’s in them.

The video then cuts to the second TikToker to explain. She says, “The reason why you’re not supposed to drink more than one of those drinks, like the Olipop or Poppie, a day isn’t because of anything necessarily bad. It’s because these drinks contain 9-10 grams of fiber per can. So if you’re drinking 2-3 cans, you’re getting upwards of 30 grams of fiber.”

Fiber can be important for many people, but you need to be aware of how much you’re getting.

She goes on, “Most Americans are only, on average, getting 12-15 per day. So if you all a sudden double to triple your intake of fiber, you’re going to spend a good portion of your day in the bathroom because your body is just not used to having all that fiber.”

Oh, that would be an unexpected surprise!

She ends her video by saying, “Just be careful of how many Olipops or Poppies you’re getting per day if you’re not someone who gets a significant amount of fiber in your diet on a daily basis.”

Well, that is definitely good to know!

Fiber can be important, but you can also get way too much if you’re not careful.

Check out the full video below to see exactly what was said.

The people in the comments really seem to appreciate the video as well.

Here is someone who had no idea they contained fiber.

Apparently they taste really good!

Yeah, reading labels before eating something is very important.

Check the labels people!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.