Two Customers Began Making Rude Remarks About Her In A Different Language, But Little Did They Know She Was Also Fluent

Being bilingual is an incredible gift, if only more people used it for good.

What would you do if you were being harassed in a language that you spoke, but the offenders were none the wiser?

One girl recently took to Reddit to share a moment where she got the final (Russian) word.

Here’s what went down.

I speak your language. So I work in a big box home improvement store in a military town. We get many international shoppers in the store and I’ve taken it upon myself to learn a few languages so as to help my customers better.

Now that’s dedication to a job!

Today, fifteen minutes before closing, a group of men came up to the counter with some basic construction materials. They were chattering in Russian, which I know to some degree. Their conversation was normal at first, primarily focused on their job.

Guessing it probably quickly turned.

Then they saw me, and it was like a switch flipped. I know more vulgar Russian than anything else because my friends, being gamers, used it most often. I’m also a short, dorky looking Latina. Very few people believe I speak Russian until I do.

They’re about to learn the hard way.

The men were saying some pretty filthy things but instead of calling them out, I decided to truly mess with them. I acted oblivious to their conversation and rang them up, processed their payment and finished bagging their goods. As I gave them their last bag, I spoke up.

Good for her!

Me: Spasibo! Dobroy nochi! (Thank you! Good night!) The immediate double take they did almost broke my composure. The boss particularly went red as a tomato and babbled out a quick apology.

As he should have!

The rest of the men looked like they wanted to leave as soon as possible. I love being multi-lingual.

How do you say “I’m so sorry miss” in Russian?

