October 22, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dad’s Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full-On Disco Ball

by Ben Auxier

Two daughters bedazzling their dad's bald head

TikTok/jggdish

I think I lucked out genetically in that nobody in my family seems to go bald, despite some inevitably receding hairline.

Still, if I WERE bald, maybe I’d get to try fun things like in this video from TikTok user @jggdish:

Two daughters bedazzling their dad's bald head

TikTok/jggdish

“Hi! We’re gonna bedazzle our dad’s bald head.”

Two daughters bedazzling their dad's bald head

TikTok/jggdish

“Now we’re doing a little bit of orange cause he loves orange.”

Two daughters bedazzling their dad's bald head

TikTok/jggdish

“It’ll be fun,” says dad half-mockingly, “we’ll bedazzle your head. Yay! It’s a tiara! It’s a tiara!”

Two daughters bedazzling their dad's bald head

TikTok/jggdish

“Haha!”

@jggdish

Hes the besttt also he kept playing cats & the cradle 💎 #bejeweled #bald @K

♬ original sound – J

The ultimate girl dad.

2025 08 28 18 16 46 Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dads Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full On Disco Ball

Not the most flattering comparison at the bottom there, but I see what you’re getting at.

2025 08 28 18 16 59 Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dads Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full On Disco Ball

Come on, he enjoyed it.

2025 08 28 18 17 11 Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dads Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full On Disco Ball

And they styled him up right.

2025 08 28 18 17 21 Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dads Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full On Disco Ball

Lookin’ good!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter