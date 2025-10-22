Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dad’s Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full-On Disco Ball
by Ben Auxier
I think I lucked out genetically in that nobody in my family seems to go bald, despite some inevitably receding hairline.
Still, if I WERE bald, maybe I’d get to try fun things like in this video from TikTok user @jggdish:
“Hi! We’re gonna bedazzle our dad’s bald head.”
“Now we’re doing a little bit of orange cause he loves orange.”
“It’ll be fun,” says dad half-mockingly, “we’ll bedazzle your head. Yay! It’s a tiara! It’s a tiara!”
“Haha!”
@jggdish
Hes the besttt also he kept playing cats & the cradle 💎 #bejeweled #bald @K
The ultimate girl dad.
Not the most flattering comparison at the bottom there, but I see what you’re getting at.
Come on, he enjoyed it.
And they styled him up right.
Lookin’ good!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.