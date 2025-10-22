Two Daughters Decided To Bedazzle Their Dad’s Bald Head, Turning The Chrome Dome Into A Full-On Disco Ball

I think I lucked out genetically in that nobody in my family seems to go bald, despite some inevitably receding hairline.

Still, if I WERE bald, maybe I’d get to try fun things like in this video from TikTok user @jggdish:

“Hi! We’re gonna bedazzle our dad’s bald head.”

“Now we’re doing a little bit of orange cause he loves orange.”

“It’ll be fun,” says dad half-mockingly, “we’ll bedazzle your head. Yay! It’s a tiara! It’s a tiara!”

“Haha!”

The ultimate girl dad.

Not the most flattering comparison at the bottom there, but I see what you’re getting at.

Come on, he enjoyed it.

And they styled him up right.

Lookin’ good!

