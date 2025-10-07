Two Kids Turned Handicap Carts Into Their Playground, But A Kindhearted Retail Worker Put A Stop To The Nonsense

People often forget that rules exist for a reason, especially in busy stores.

When two middle schoolers decided to treat electric carts like amusement rides, they ended up causing more frustration than fun.

Read on for the full story!

electric carts are not toys! Yesterday, I was working a night shift at my job. Like most retail stores, we have electric carts that are meant for use by people who either have difficulty walking or can’t walk at all.

But that’s when this employee noticed something upsetting.

I was entering the store an hour before closing when I witnessed an appalling sight. Two kids were playing on the electric carts. They were full-on riding them with smiles on their faces.

This employee isn’t one to put a damper on a good time, but this just didn’t feel right.

Now, no one likes a good time more than I do. However, those carts are meant for use by handicapped people. They are not toys!

So they spoke up.

I sternly told the two boys to get off the carts and explained that they are meant for use by handicapped people.

The kids, of course, didn’t seem to care one bit.

With the biggest smile on his face, one of the boys said that he had just walked 60 miles. In what universe is that comparable to being handicapped? I got my manager, who promptly dealt with them.

Luckily, this was only an anomaly for this customer service worker.

Generally, the kids who come into my store are very well-behaved for the most part. But this was unacceptable. By the way, these two boys were middle school aged—definitely old enough to know better.

This employee was right to stick up for the people who actually depended on the scooters.

What did Reddit think?

Some people just have zero sympathy for anyone but themselves.

This retail worker has to deal with similar nuisances at their job.

This awful behavior happens other places too.

Sometimes it’s enough to give them a warning and hope they do better next time.

These teens may not have cared, but those carts served a real purpose — and it’s not for fun.

Hopefully they’ll think more carefully about their actions next time.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.