Two Women Decide To Visit Their Friend In Florida Without Any Warning, And The Photos They Post Online Make It Worse

Imagine moving to a vacation destination. If a couple of your friends from your previous city surprised you with a visit, would you be happy to see them, or would you be annoyed that they didn’t tell you they were coming to visit ahead of time?

In today’s story, one person is annoyed on behalf of their mom who finds herself in this situation, and when they see the photos posted on Facebook, they feel the need to call out one of the friends for her bad behavior.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for calling out my mom’s friend for taking advantage of her? So my mom moved to a beachfront residence in Florida in 2020. We’re from Illinois, and she still maintains friendships with a lot of people here. I’m gonna call the two friends in this story J and A.

J is closer to OP’s mom than A is.

J is a great friend to my mom. She talks to her on a regular basis and invests in her life. A however, hasn’t spoken to my mom in months. J and A are very close friends, but mutual friends of my mom’s.

A heads up would’ve been nice.

A messages J and says “I want to go to Florida”, so they plan a trip. Meanwhile, A hasn’t communicated with my mom whatsoever. A comes down with J and brings all 3 of her kids. My mom graciously offers to buy them all dinner one night. A lets her son buy a $70 lobster dinner, since she doesn’t have to pay for it.

A also posted a lot of pictures.

She then posts 44 photos in an album on her Facebook of her and her kids in my moms house, in my moms pool, etc. My dad is in the background of a hand full of these photos. But A doesn’t tag my mom, doesn’t say thank you, nothing. She presents things online like she just took her family on vacation, and stayed at an AirBNB or something.

She called out A for what she’s doing.

So I see this post, and I send her a message. I say, “I think it’s awfully performative of you to not tag my mom or include her in your post. It presents like you’re taking advantage of her hospitality/kindness. Show some respect, she’s doing a lot for you. Have a nice time.” Am I a jerk for calling her out?

Maybe OP’s mom didn’t want to be tagged in the pictures, or maybe A is using her. Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

