Unemployed Guy Is Keen To Attend An Acquaintance’s Graduation Party, But The Obligation To Contribute To A Gift Is Leaving Him In A Sticky Situation

AITA for not wanting to contribute to the graduation gifts of people who aren’t even my friends? Two girls that I know (we are not friends), invited me to their graduation, probably just because I’m friends with their boyfriends. So a group chat for their gifts has been created, with a survey with different budget options for their gift. I felt bad about going to their graduation without contributing for the gifts, so I chose the 10 euro option. This was two lots of ten euros, for the two gifts.

But now, I can’t really afford to give the money, even though for pretty much everyone, it’s not such a big amount. The problem is that I have a lot of expenses right now, like another gift for another graduation (this time for a friend), and some things to pay. I’m 22 years old, and after high school I started college. However, I quit college and now I’m applying for jobs, so I don’t really have my own money, and I don’t want to ask too much of my parents, because is a tough period for them.

I don’t really want to spend money on them, because we are really not friends. I would just do it out of politeness, but right now I really don’t want spend money randomly on people I barely know. I’m getting pressed about it by my friends, and I understand that I come out bad, but I’m really watching my expenses, and my finances are low right now. AITA?

But others encouraged him to not attend the party at all if he couldn’t afford the gift.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought he was wrong for not being honest.

