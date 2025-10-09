Wannabe Thief Thought She Could Walk Away With A Free Drink, But The Workers Proved Her Wrong In Seconds

People will sometimes try bold tricks when it comes to getting free stuff.

One teenage girl thought she could outsmart a restaurant employee, but her plan quickly fell apart when faced with common sense.

Read on for the full story!

Um… you have to pay for that. Today I got to play “supervisor” for the beverage cart managed by our restaurant. Our cart clerk called off this morning, so we had to have one of our bussers work the cart. He had never worked at our food cart before, so my manager asked if I would stay and help him for a while until he got comfortable.

Then in came a problematic customer.

As we were stocking the cart, a girl, probably about 15, came up and asked if she could have a soda. Us: Sure, that’ll be $3.00. Her: Ok, $3.00. [Grabs bottle and tries to walk away without paying.]

The employee chimes in.

Us: Uh… excuse me, that soda is $3.00. Her: Yep, $3.00. [Continues to try to walk away with the soda without paying.] Us: Ma’am, you need to give us $3.00 if you want that soda. Her: Yeah, $3.00. [Again, tries to walk away without paying.]

It becomes clear what’s happening here.

Us: Ma’am, do you have $3.00 on you? Her: No… Us: Then you need to give that soda back. We can’t give it to you until you pay us.

The customer tries her luck yet again.

Her: Oh, ok… [Gives soda back and starts to walk away, but comes back a few seconds later.] Can I have a bottle of water, then? Us: …do you have money to pay for it? Her: No… Us: Then no, we cannot sell you water if you don’t give us money first.

Is it this girl’s first day on Earth?

