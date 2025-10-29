Welder Was Mistaken For An Employee By A Horrible Customer In A Grocery Store, So He Put Her In Her Place

Another day, another case of mistaken identity in public.

The Doom that came to Publix. “I’m a welder. That’s my profession, which, last I checked, doesn’t include working at Publix. Or maybe it does, and in that case, perhaps I’m the fool. I doubt it though. I’m also 19 with a baby face. So here I am, fresh out of my 10 hour work day, exhausted. My clothes were dirty blue jeans, a completely wasted grey shirt, riddled with holes, burns, glue, and just really dirty in general, with tools hanging from my belt, a bandanna on my head, and a dirty jacket to top it all off. All this to say, I look like I just crawled on my hands and knees out of the aftermath of a tornado.

I was already pretty tired, and I just needed to grab some groceries for dinner, so I went to Publix. I was toting a cart with several items in it and not paying much attention. That was when I saw this older lady with a little kid, 3-5 years old maybe. She seemed irate but I wasn’t paying her much mind until she asked an associate nearby for help. He said something too quiet for me to hear, and then said he’d send someone else over to help this old lady.

Let’s say her name is Karen. Karen waited impatiently for like maybe 2 minutes before this black girl came over. This wouldn’t have been an important detail to any sane, level headed person, but it definitely upset Karen. She just got this uncomfortable look on her face, like she’d put a live beetle in her mouth. She said like, “uh, no, I’d like someone else.” Which, we all know what that means. At this point though, Karen was visibly frustrated, due to the fact that she was “being made to wait” longer. This poor employee with the Publix uniform on had a very “what do I do now?” look on her face, because Karen was still clearly upset, but refused to say anything else.

Karen eventually spots me standing down the aisle and accusingly points her finger at me. Lightning strikes somewhere in the distance. My fate is sealed. It was my fault, really, by glancing in her general direction, though. Without saying another word to the girl, Karen marches up to me with her kid in tow. “You,” she says, like an obese guy picking out his food at the local Carls Jr, nay, like Jeffrey Dahmer picking out his next victim. I gulp. She continues. “I’d like you to help me. I need to know where the Sunflower seeds are, and I’m also looking for a child. I need you to tell me where I can purchase something else. Can you do that, you fat idiot?”

Of course, not exactly what she said, but with all the intensity and condensation, it might’ve as well been. She gave off that unhinged, “I’m a witch” vibe. Just very heavy makeup, standing so close I can smell that old coffee, old people smell, and like, some tobacco product. And those eyes. God those eyes. She is now officially in my bubble, I can smell her and see her in 4k HD, and I’m not much liking it. Hilariously, we were standing directly in front of the sunflower seeds, which I silently pointed to, mouth agape with wonder and appal. I was thunderstruck with the audacity of this lady, and mostly just looking to leave.

At this point, the young lady who actually worked there had awkwardly shuffled off. Karen grabs her sunflower seeds, and I just tried to talk away. “Uh, hello? What about the rest of my list? You promised me more!” She said, flabbergasted. Her kid’s starting to kind of look uncomfortable, kind of trying to twist out of Karen’s grasp, starting to cry. At this point I’m wondering if she did this at another store, and that’s how she obtained this kid who looked too young to be hers. I was still just more or less appalled and tired, so I just said, “lady, I don’t work here.” She scoffed and lifts up this struggling kid into the cart. “Put me down mommy” the kid protests, and now I’m just disappointed that she’s just an entitled parent. She can’t even be cool and evil, now she’s just lame and evil. Boo.

“Um, you do too work here! Now help me, you’re one of the only white employees I’ve seen here.” Which confirmed she was being ****** earlier. Now she is right, I am, in fact, a cracker. I know, I’m sorry. I may be a bit biased, as my fiancee is black, so maybe I took it a bit more personally than another Whitey William in my predicament would, but I scoffed right back at her. “Ma’am, look what I’m wearing. Do I look like I work at Publix? I’m a welder” She just stared at me with a mix of confusion and self riotous rage. “You do work here,” she says. “You can’t be a welder, you’re too young. Oh my bad, I must’ve entirely forgot that I’m employed at Publix, sorry oh omnipotent Karen, my mistake, please don’t punish me. Wait, I just checked, I WAS RIGHT. whew THANK GOD I’M NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE. So in a split second, my brain recognized that I didn’t work at Publix, did a double take, “wait, I thought I didn’t work here but this lady is awful sure, do I work here?” Recognize again that I do not, in fact, work at Publix, and then remember, “wait, since I don’t work at Publix, I don’t have anything to lose!”

I stared back at her for a minute before just going, “actually, I don’t work here, lady. And if I did, I wouldn’t help a ******.” And I just left her there, no closure. On my way out, I gave the cashier a description of the Karen and her kid, and they did with that info what they wanted. I don’t know, and to be honest, I don’t really care what happened to Karen. Though her haunting eyes and foundation that didn’t quite match the rest of her body will haunt my dreams, like the Spector or Spirit haunting that guy from that story Edgar Allen Poe wrote. I don’t often stand up for myself, however, and I just felt kind of happy that I did in this case.”

