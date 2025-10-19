Well-Off Teen Tried To Buy Secondhand Jeans Online, But Her Friend Accused Her Of Taking Them From A Poor Person Who Needed Them

Shopping secondhand has become one of the most accessible ways for teens to stay stylish without feeding into fast fashion.

But when one teen with well-off parents went to click “buy” on a pair of secondhand jeans, her friend accused her of taking it away from someone who truly needed it.

Now, she’s rethinking her shopping habits.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for shopping second hand as a rich person? My (16f) parents are successful doctors. I have a 300€ allowance because of that, but my parents want me to be responsible with money, so I have to pay for my own clothes and additional subscriptions or unnecessary stuff I want myself.

I really like secondhand shops and I also use the Vinted app. I always find something nice and I also don’t have to feel guilty about supporting fast fashion. Yesterday, I found a super cute pair of jeans on Vinted. They did not have the best condition, but were priced fairly. I decided to buy them and just sew the hole it had myself.

But soon she faced judgment from one of her friends.

As I wanted to enter my card information and pay, my friend came up to me and said: “You just took that pair of jeans away from a poor person who needed it more than you.” I really did not know what to respond. I did not want to argue with her, so I did not end up buying the pair of jeans.

Now the whole thing has her second guessing.

After that, I really started to think about my whole buying habits. I always shop secondhand and I never considered that I might take something away from someone who needs it more. The secondhand shops I frequent are filled with unwanted clothes and I never see anyone shopping there. The pair of jeans I wanted to buy had no people wishlisting it, because it was in bad condition. I feel like I am not doing anything wrong, since at least I don’t support fast fashion. So, AITA?

She has every right to thrift just like everyone else.

What did Reddit think?

No matter how much money you make, it’s not fair to gatekeep like this.

There are more reasons to shop secondhand than just saving money.

This commenter thinks her friend is just being unnecessarily critical.

Nothing about what she’s doing is wrong or unfair.

Her friend was just wrong to turn this into a moral issue.

