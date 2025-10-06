Whole Foods Is Notoriously Expensive, But Not When You Shop For Meal Prep Deals Like This Woman

Finding a great meal for a fair price seems to be harder than ever these days.

This TikToker, found a great way to eat healthy food without breaking the bank, so she shared her tricks with the world.

The quick video starts with her in her Kitchen, and she says, “I just found the meal prep hack of my life.”

Well, this is sounding promising. She goes on, “I went to Whole Foods, spent $55 and…look at this. Lemon rosemary chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans. Salmon, sweet potatoes, green beans. They were $26 a piece, for all of that!”

Wow, that is a ton of food for very little money, and it looks good too!

It is funny because normally Whole Foods has a reputation for being expensive, but not here. Her video description summed it up nicely it said, “Whole Foods just blessed my whole life.”

I don’t know that you could get a healthy meal anywhere for that cheap!

She ended her video by saying, “I don’t have to cook the rest of the week. I am thrilled. THRILLED! Go get it.”

I just might have to head over to Whole Foods.

I’ve never been there before, but now I am honestly tempted.

Watch the full video for yourself to see just how good it looks.

Check out what the people in the comments said about it as well.

This person used to work at Whole Foods, and she says you can also get a salad with it!

This commenter finds it hard to believe.

Here is someone asking where in the store he can find this deal.

Nobody will starve with meal deals like this!

