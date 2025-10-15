Why Aren’t There More Male Teachers? This Education Advocate Explains It’s All About Value.

Are more male teachers needed in this country?

According to a woman named Caro, the answer is yes, and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts about the matter with viewers.

Caro told viewers, “Little boys are taught at the earliest imaginable age that certain traits, behaviors, jobs, careers, ways of life, are feminine. And when things are coded as feminine, they are taught to value them less.”

The TikTokker added that when she was growing up, boys in her school thought that male teachers were gay.

She asked, “Why? Because those male teachers were really nice and thoughtful and talked to us about our emotions.”

Caro continued, “The reason why we don’t have more male kindergarten teachers, preschool teachers is for the same reason why we don’t pay those positions very well. It’s for the same reason why turnover’s really high in those jobs. It’s the same reason why kids are rude to people in those jobs.”

She then said, “Because they’re parents and society around them teaches them from the youngest possible age to not value them.”

Caro added that parents need to talk to their sons about their feelings, even though that is sometimes looked down upon.

Good advice!

We need more male teachers out there to join their female counterparts!

