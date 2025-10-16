Wife Feels Loved When Her Husband Compliments Her, But He Goes Out Of His Way To Not Compliment Her

There’s a book called The 5 Love Languages, and it really offers some amazing insight on what makes each person feel loved the most.

What’s unfortunate, is that spouses often have different love languages. This can sometimes make it challenging for them to make their partner feel loved.

In this story, one woman’s love language is words of affirmation which means she feels loved when her husband compliments her, says thank you when she does something for him, or when he says other nice things to her.

This is clearly NOT her husband’s love language, and now, she’s thinking about ending their marriage.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for thinking about leaving my husband over a compliment? I, F 27, and my husband, M 32, have been married for almost 4 years and together for about 8 years. We have a great life together, have some land and dogs but no kids. We were thinking about starting to try at the end of this year but now, idk. My love language is words of affirmation. For at least the past 4 years, probably longer honestly, I am constantly begging him to give me more compliments and words of encouragement. Or even when its my birthday, to just make me a card that he writes in. Stuff like that means a lot to me. I have expressed this countless times to him. He always tells me, he’ll do better and he will do it for a day or week after but then nothing.

She was fishing for a compliment.

Fast forward to this past weekend, we got to a friends of ours kids birthday party at a restaurant. I get dressed up, curl my hair, makeup, everything. Nothing. I even told him before we left the house that he looked good. He just smirked at me and said “I always do.” I got nothing the whole night.

She called him out on it.

Finally when we got home, I brought it up to him. He got mad at me for making it an issue & that it’s not that big of a deal. I try to explain to him that it means a lot to me cause it makes me feel loved. And I’m not feeling love from you. He told me that if I wanted compliments to post on social media and that since were married, I should just know and shouldn’t need compliments.

She tried to explain again, but it didn’t help.

I even tried to explain that it’s not just compliments, thank me for making your lunch or coffee everyday or doing your laundry. He just told me that he doesn’t know why he loves or married me. And he admitted to purposely not complimenting me to prove a point that it would start an argument. He said he thought I looked good but never once said it the whole night.

This would hurt me too.

What is really killing me is that he ACTIVELY chose to hurt me. So here I am heartbroken, thinking my marriage is over. He is just going about his day like nothing ever happened. AITA for honestly considering ending our marriage over this?

If you love someone, you shouldn’t try to start a fight with them. This couple needs marriage counseling.

Maybe the husband will wake up if a therapist calls him out on his weird mind games. Complimenting your spouse shouldn’t be that hard to do.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Their marriage really doesn’t sound that great.

This person suggests leaving him.

Their problems will probably only get worse.

She should suggest couples counseling.

Her husband should want her to feel loved not angry.

