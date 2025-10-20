Wife Was Told By Her Husband To Cut Ties With Her Brother, But When She Questioned Him About It, He Wouldn’t Give Her The Details
Family and friendships can sometimes create complicated conflicts.
What would you do if your sibling and partner, who used to be friends, got into a fight but wouldn’t tell you what it was about?
This woman is caught in the middle when her husband suddenly cut ties with her brother.
Neither man will tell her what happened, and she’s wondering if she’s wrong for trying to find someone else who will tell her the truth.
Read the full story below
AITA going to stay with my sister and not getting involved with whatever argument my brother and husband are having until one of them tells me what its about?
My brother (28M) and husband (28M) have been friends since primary school.
Admittedly, my husband has said to me that he would have probably lost touch with my brother after high school if we weren’t a couple.
I (26M) don’t blame him since my brother is a lot and can be an jerk.
I bring this up so you can get a picture of their friendship. Still “friends,” but more friends because the circumstances have brought them within close proximity.
This woman didn’t know what caused her husband’s and brother’s argument.
They like to maintain it still by hanging out every few weeks with their mutuals.
My husband hasn’t been speaking to my brother since last week after hanging out with him.
He came home yelling about how he was cutting him off.
I’m not sure what was said, but my husband was pretty annoyed about it when he came home, and I still haven’t been told what was said or what happened by either of them.
She asked her brother what happened, but he didn’t reveal what the problem was.
When I saw my brother next, I asked him what he said to my husband to get him so annoyed at him.
He wouldn’t tell me and just apologized to me and asked that I get my husband to forgive him.
I told him that’s not going to happen unless I know what was said or happened.
He said my husband will tell me.
My husband has not told me!
She went back to her husband to find out more, but she didn’t get any answers either.
I’ve then gone back to my husband to try and get straight answers.
And he’s still refusing to tell me what my brother said to make him want to cut him off.
Then, he asked me to get my brother to stop trying to contact him and suggested I limit contact with my brother as well.
I think this kind of freaked me out a bit since my husband has never and would never ask something like that unless there was a good reason.
But at the same time, he won’t tell me that reason.
So, she decided to just ask her sister to find out what happened once and for all.
I’m now at my sister’s after that conversation since I’m over whatever this is.
I just want whatever’s going on to stop.
My sister and I might talk to my brother’s girlfriend after she gets back this week. We plan to ask her about what happened that night since she was with the group too that night.
AITA?
Is talking to the brother’s girlfriend the best way to solve this mystery?
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.
They are both the jerks, says this person.
This user shares their honest guess.
Here’s a valid point from this person.
Finally, this person shares their personal thought.
Secrets between loved ones only create deeper wounds.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.