Woman Accepted A Free Car From Her Father, But Her Husband Objected To The Added Insurance Cost

Getting help from family can feel like a lifesaver, but it doesn’t always sit well with everyone at home.

What would you do if a family member offered you something that could make life easier, but your partner was against it because of the added costs?

Would you turn it down and struggle without it? Or would you accept the offer and deal with the fallout?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this exact situation and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for accepting a car from my father? I am a married woman with two children (ages 6 and 10) who just started school for the year here in Canada. My husband started a job with the federal government, which requires him to commute an hour each way for three days a week. My dad has offered to give us his car (no payments- only cost of insurance). My husband argues that with the cost of living, we can’t afford extra insurance. This is a valid concern, but if we budget accordingly, I know we can make it work. He just doesn’t want the added expense.

She wants a car for errands and emergencies.

If we don’t accept the car, I will be left at home until about 6-7 PM with no way to get to any stores because we live in a small Canadian town. Not to mention, if there was an incident or emergency at the school, I would have to wait for him to travel over an hour (provided that I get hold of him), and then he would have to use personal leave for the incident. My daughter has already contracted a cold. The school is also known for having incidents where children get hurt each day. Last year was awful for our kids, getting bullied and injured. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he may need to rethink his position.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about their situation.

This person offers some good advice.

According to this person, she needs to take it.

For this person, her husband might be controlling.

Here’s another solution that could work.

What an amazing offer! She should definitely take the car and figure out the rest later.

