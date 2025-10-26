Woman And Male Coworker Took The Last Two Donuts, But Her “Work Sister” Got Extremely Upset That She Didn’t Save One For Her

Free food at work is always something to look forward to.

If all the free food was almost done, would you take the last of it, or would you save it for someone else?

This woman works at a company that treats its employees to free donuts every Friday.

One of her coworkers alerted her that the donuts were almost gone, so she rushed to get one but didn’t save one for her “work sister.”

AITA For eating a donut? I’ve worked in an office for about a year and a half at this point. Another girl started working there a few months ago. She’s been great and we refer to each other as ‘work sisters’. Anyway, every Friday, the company treats us to donuts from this local bakery. They’re awesome.

It was a Friday as you’d guess. Some point in the afternoon, a different coworker (we’ll call him Hubert) comes to my desk. “Donuts are going quick. Better grab one,” he says. So, of course, I do. Hubert and I head off grabbing the last two.

As we finish them, work sister makes her way in. “None left?” She asks. I explain there were only two when we got in here. She explains Hubert already had one, and I should have told him that she hadn’t had one. I wasn’t aware she hadn’t had one nor was I aware he had one.

I said sorry. But she was giving me the cold shoulder the rest of that day. I thought she was being ridiculous until a mutual friend sided with her and said I should have at least asked. Am I the jerk?

How was she supposed to know? Hubert is the jerk, not her.

This user is blaming Hubert and the company.

For some people, it’s not about the donuts… it’s about missing out.

