Woman Bought A PS5 For Herself And Set Clear Rules, But After Her Husband Let Their Kids Play GTA She’s Considering Locking Him Out With A Password

Everyone deserves at least one thing in their life that’s just for them.

So, what would you do if the one thing you’ve worked hard to protect keeps getting treated like it belongs to everyone else?

Would you give up and share? Or would you stand your ground to protect what’s yours?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this exact predicament over her PS5.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I change the password on my PS5 so my husband can’t play it? I’m a gamer girl. I’ve owned every PlayStation system since 1. When the PS5 came out, I saved up to buy it for myself. Unboxing it, I explained to my children (then 2.5 & 6) that it is mine, and they are not allowed to play it. I have it mounted to the wall 7 feet off the ground and they understand they can’t play it. I found out my husband has been allowing them to play GTA on it while I’m at work. I told him to stop, but he continually called me selfish for wanting something the kids can’t play with. Telling me I am wrong because it should be a family entertainment system and it’s for kids anyway.

Fed up, she finally confronted him.

I again told him, as a mother, my children have all they need. They have broken 4 Nintendo Switches, and everything they touch becomes sticky. I have one thing for just me, and that’s allowed. He has been messaging me repeatedly, telling me that I’m so wrong for keeping it from them, gaming is apparently a huge part of their development… they play games on tablets, phones, and computers like Minecraft, Roblox, and Pokémon. Age-appropriate games, all of my PlayStation games are essentially FPS games that are not age-appropriate anyway. I told him that if it happens again, I will change the password so he can’t play it. AITA?

Yikes! Seeing both sides is easy, but she’s got a point.

Let’s see who the readers over at Reddit feel is correct in this situation.

This person offers a good solution.

For this person, the issue is much bigger than the PS5.

For this gamer parent, she’s not wrong.

Yet another great solution.

She has a great point. Just because she’s a mother doesn’t mean she can’t have her own hobbies.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.