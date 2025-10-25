Woman Called Her Sister When She Got Hospitalized After Collapsing Twice, But Her Sister’s Cold Response Left Her Feeling Alone And Abandoned
An emergency contact is meant to be the first person you can count on in a crisis.
What if you were in the hospital, but your emergency contact was in no hurry to help you? Would you be upset?
This woman fainted twice and ended up hospitalized.
She turned to her sister for help, but her sister’s cold response left her feeling abandoned.
Check out the full story below for all the details.
AITA for lashing out at my sister for not prioritising my medical emergency
I was hospitalised today after losing consciousness and fainting onto the floor twice.
I asked my sister if she could bring me necessities that I need for my stay.
She is my emergency contact, and she is aware of that.
This woman lashed out at her sister because she felt like she wasn’t a priority.
She said, “Maybe Sunday or Monday,” when it’s Thursday.
I lashed out because this is serious and I can’t even rely on my immediate family members.
I have never felt so alone after calling the ambulance, getting admitted, and doing everything by myself.
AITA for snapping at my sister?
Is she right to be upset at her sister?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.
This person gives their honest opinion.
Here’s another valid personal thought.
This person shares their quick assumption.
Time to reconsider your emergency contact, says this user.
Finally, this person shares their personal experience.
When you’re at your weakest, you find out who is truly there for you.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.