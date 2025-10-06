Woman Could No Longer Afford Special Winter Coats For Her Family After Her Husband Passed Away, But Instead Of Cancelling Her Order, The Employees Paid For The Coats Themselves

The holidays can be a stressful time for many, but other times, they can bring out people’s generosity in the most profound ways.

One cashier had a front row seat for a kind holiday gesture that one grieving family wouldn’t soon forget.

Family of Four Wants New Coats I work at a large retail store in which we sell a variety of winter coats. Two winters ago, we had a family of four come in, and they all needed new winter coats. This is a great day for the salesperson, as a nice new coat is around $300.

The family went ahead with their order.

We did not have the styles or sizes they were looking for in stock, so we special ordered all of the coats. Our special orders are quoted to take 2–4 weeks to arrive.

But then tragedy struck.

During this time of waiting for their coats to come in, the mother called the store. She explained that her husband had just passed away and they would no longer be able to buy the coats due to the financial stress they were in.

So the employees did something incredibly special.

The ladies in our special order department were the ones to receive this call. Instead of canceling the family’s order, they paid for the coats themselves. I thought this was a beautiful gesture, especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Just wanted to spread the tale of kindness as we enter another holiday season!

Sometimes the smallest gestures leave the biggest mark.

This story warmed the hearts of Redditors.

It’s nice to be reminded every once in a while that there’s still good in the world.

But this user still feels dubious after reading all of the other awful tales on this subreddit.

Other customers should take note!

In the middle of a busy holiday season, these employees chose compassion over profit.

It’s exactly the kind of holiday magic you rarely see anymore.

