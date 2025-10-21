Woman Has Completely Random Run-In With Ex On The Streets, And It Immediately Implodes

Every now and then you, run into an ex. Sometimes you’re prepared for it, sometimes you’re not.

But have you ever had such an encounter go like this?

Check out the video from TikTok user @noellecornelius:

“Watch this video to see an awkward interaction with my ex,” reads the caption.

“How are you?”

“I’m good.”

“Wait, what’s up?”

“This is Ava.”

“What’s up, Ava?”

“Hi.”

“I’m staying with Ava for a couple of days. She’s my queen that I nanny.”

“Fun. You’re lucky.”

“Do you hate me?”

“No.”

“Okay.”

“I wouldn’t have stopped you and said hello if I hated you.”

“Okay. Very valid.”

“Yes. Bye.”

“Have a great day.”

“Thank you.”

“You too.”

“Who’s that?”

“My ex.”

Seems amiable enough, despite all the awkward.

It’s a real moment.

A moment that’s arguably TOO real.

You have our condolences.

Why were you even recording in the first place?

Wild.

