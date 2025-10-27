Woman Initially Agreed To Attend Garba Night But Backed Out, So Now She’s Facing Disappointment From Her Parents And Friends

Some plans may look certain until life throws us unexpected challenges.

If you told your friends you would attend something, would it be wrong to back out if family issues came up that were stressing you out? Or would your friends understand?

In this story, a woman initially agreed to attend a Garba night with her friends and sister.

But after a while, she decided to back out due to family issues.

Now, she’s not sure if backing out is the right thing to do.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for Backing out of Garba (a celebratory dance) night plans, now my friends are angry My friends and I had planned to go for a Garba night. It’s an Indian tradition where everyone gathers, enjoys, and plays Garba. One of them was arranging tickets, and I had said yes for myself and my sister. That pretty much counted as a confirmation for 5 tickets.

This woman backed out of the Garba night.

The payment wasn’t made yet, but since I agreed, it felt like I had committed. The problem is, I backed out. Things at home are tense. My dad is already disappointed in me because I left an important opportunity. I dropped out of college this July, and my career hasn’t been going the way I wanted.

Her relationship with her father wasn’t already great.

On top of that, my relationship with him isn’t great right now, and I just didn’t have the guts to ask him for permission. Even though I know my parents might have allowed it, I still feel that silent judgment. Those side eyes make me feel worse. Honestly, I’m already disappointed in myself and that makes it harder to ask for anything.

Her friends also have their own problems, but they decided to show up.

Meanwhile, I know my friends have been dealing with their own struggles, too. Yet, they still show up despite everything. I get why they’re upset with me. I understand their disappointment. But my situation feels different.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision and if she should have just stuck it out.

I don’t have the courage to ask my dad, and I feel guilty about partying and hanging out given everything going on. I just didn’t have it in me to push things at home and wanted to keep my mental peace. Now, I’m stuck wondering, did I do the wrong thing by backing out? Should I have forced myself to go anyway, or is it okay that I chose peace at home? And how do I handle this with my friends without over-apologizing and making it worse?

Some decisions will disappoint some people, but you just have to stick with it.

