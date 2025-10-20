Woman Pays Her Fiancé $1000 A Month In Rent, But She Wants To Pay $500 A Month In Rent Instead

If you were living with your partner but weren’t married, would you think it would be reasonable to pay your partner rent if they own the home you live in together and raise your children in together?

The woman in this story is okay with paying her fiancé rent, but she doesn’t think she should have to pay as much as she’s paying.

Let’s read the whole story to find out why.

Paying rent in my fiancés home I (37f) pay $1000 per month to my fiancé (39m) to live at the home he bought prior to me meeting him. I’ve lived here for 2 years, and since we have welcomed a baby girl (7months). He also has a 8 year old with his ex. Since our daughter was born 7 months ago I have covered all costs for her. I also get the child care benefit for which is about $350 per month to me.

He hasn’t paid much for their daughter’s expenses.

My parents furnished her nursery and my baby shower covered most of what we needed. He contributed a box of diapers, diaper bag and one car seat since she was born. He is in school full time with no job at the moment. The military pays for his school completely as of next month however, so his finances are a little more stable. I help with household cleaning, cooking and anything else daily. I also take care of our daughter full time as I’m on maternity leave.

She doesn’t want to pay $1000 a month in rent.

Am I a jerk for wanting a reduction in rent? I said I would be willing to give him $500 per month as I pay for our daughter and we split 50/50 on food. I also pay for a nanny a few times per week to give myself a break as he on average can only relieve me for 1-1.5 hours a day between school and caring for his daughter, which left me burnt out and exhausted being on 24/7.

He wants her to keep paying $1000 a month in rent.

He was extremely resistant to me asking and said it’s less than anyone would be paying for a place on their own. I told him I’m not a renter and contribute in other ways on top of being his fiancé, step mother and mother to his children.

Why is she paying rent at all? It’s not like she’s a roommate. She’s the mother to his child.

