Woman Planned A Family Trip To Visit Her Aunt, But Her Brother Invited Himself And Expected Everyone Else To Cover His Costs

Family trips can be a great way to reconnect, but they can quickly turn sour when someone tries to tag along without pulling their weight.

So, what would you do if a family member who barely got along with the person you were visiting suddenly decided to join your trip, refused to budget for expenses, and expected everyone else to pay their way?

Would you let them come anyway?

Or would you draw the line and tell them that they either pay or stay home?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this predicament with her brother.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for asking my brother not go on a trip with us? My aunt moved to another state last year. It was hard for my mom and me, and we have missed her terribly. My mom and I started planning a trip to visit her in March, around my birthday. Originally, it was supposed to be my mom, me, my husband, and our two children. When we started planning, we included my brother as we were making a budget to see how much each of us would have to save for shared expenses like the Airbnb, gas, and food. As well as any souvenirs we may want. My brother said he didn’t think he would be able to make it work with his schedule, so he would pass. Also, he and my aunt have never been close. They barely tolerate one another and almost always end up getting into a fight.

Now, her brother wants to join the trip.

Last week, my brother suddenly said he’d see if he could make it work so he could come with us. I was taken aback. He has shown no interest in going, and the more we talked, the clearer he made it that he has no interest in paying his fair share. I did the math and told him how much his share of the Airbnb (which is already booked, btw) would be. He laughed and said, “It’s cool, Mom will cover me.” Mind you, this grown boy works a full-time job, doesn’t pay rent, pays no bills, nothing. He lives totally free and clear.

The problem is that he doesn’t want to pay for anything.

He kept talking about all this stuff he wanted to go do, places he wanted to see, etc. And every time I reminded him it costs money, he would just come back with “it’s cool, you or mom can pay. The kids would love it anyway.” That’s when I finally snapped. I told him that if he didn’t plan to pay his fair share of things, then he wasn’t going. This wasn’t a free vacation for him. He huffed off and has been avoiding me. Reactions seem pretty split. Our stepdad and mom agree with me that I was in the right. But his friends and select family members he’s told say I’m being a jerk for telling him he can’t go see his aunt. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like this guy has a lot of growing up left to do.

