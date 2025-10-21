Woman Refused To Give A Ride To A Friend Who Lives In The Opposite Direction, So She Was Called Selfish And Not A True Friend
Some friends can get too demanding and entitled.
If a friend asked you for a ride, would you drop everything to help them or would you say “no”?
This woman owns a car and drives to and from work.
Her friend asked for a ride that would add a significant detour and cost.
So, she said no.
Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.
Read the full story below.
AITA for not giving my friend a ride when it was out of my way?
I (24F) was heading home from work when a friend asked if I could give her a lift.
The problem is, she lives in the opposite direction, and it would’ve added about 40 minutes to my drive.
I’m also in a sticky financial situation at the moment and I can’t afford the extra gas.
This woman refused to drive her friend.
I said I couldn’t because I was tired and just wanted to get home.
She ended up getting a ride from a friend, but she later texted me saying I was “selfish” since I had my car anyway, and thankfully she has “real” friends.
She felt a little guilty, and things had become awkward between them.
I felt a bit guilty, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to make such a big detour.
I have the privilege of owning a car, but I also don’t think it means that I owe anyone rides whenever they need them.
Ever since then, it has been awkward between us.
Was she wrong for not giving her friend a ride home, or is her friend making a big deal about nothing?
