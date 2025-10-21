Woman Refused To Give A Ride To A Friend Who Lives In The Opposite Direction, So She Was Called Selfish And Not A True Friend

Some friends can get too demanding and entitled.

If a friend asked you for a ride, would you drop everything to help them or would you say “no”?

This woman owns a car and drives to and from work.

Her friend asked for a ride that would add a significant detour and cost.

So, she said no.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not giving my friend a ride when it was out of my way? I (24F) was heading home from work when a friend asked if I could give her a lift. The problem is, she lives in the opposite direction, and it would’ve added about 40 minutes to my drive. I’m also in a sticky financial situation at the moment and I can’t afford the extra gas.

This woman refused to drive her friend.

I said I couldn’t because I was tired and just wanted to get home. She ended up getting a ride from a friend, but she later texted me saying I was “selfish” since I had my car anyway, and thankfully she has “real” friends.

She felt a little guilty, and things had become awkward between them.

I felt a bit guilty, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to make such a big detour. I have the privilege of owning a car, but I also don’t think it means that I owe anyone rides whenever they need them. Ever since then, it has been awkward between us.

Was she wrong for not giving her friend a ride home, or is her friend making a big deal about nothing?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

You don’t owe anyone anything. Period.

