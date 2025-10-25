Woman Started Visiting A Lonely Elderly Client Out Of Kindness, But The Visits Escalated Until The Woman Began Showing Up At Her Office Uninvited

Good intentions can turn uncomfortable fast when boundaries aren’t clear.

Imagine you met an elderly woman at work and started visiting her out of kindness.

But eventually, the calls became constant, and she started showing up at your office demanding your time.

How would you handle it? Would you try to make more time for her?

Or would you consider putting a stop to it altogether?

In the following story, a woman explains how trying to brighten someone’s day led to a situation that crossed lines.

Here’s what happened.

Is there any act of kindness you regret or backfired? I regret taking the time to give company to an elderly person. I felt so bad for her, and went a couple of times a month to have tea, sort mail, and do puzzles. She’s a lonely old woman I met at work. Fast-forward, she calls me nonstop. I have a family, two kids, and a full-time job, so sometimes, I’m just not available.

Here’s where the lady crossed the line.

She showed up at my office, asked where I was, called me, and said she had called everyone on my staff and asked where I was. I’m by appointment only, so I’m not just at my office. She just wanted me to sort her mail again. Anyway, she’s borderline looking a little bit unstable. I regret giving her the time.

Wow! It’s easy to see why she’s upset, but it’s also sad how lonely that lady is.

She should think hard about this. The lady is elderly, so she should find a nice way to get out of it.