Woman Stood Her Ground Over Store Policy, But She Ended Up Losing To The Customer Who Complained To The Manager

“If you pay the wrong price, it’s free” I worked in retail over 10 years ago, but I still have vivid flashbacks to the orange man. I’m positive this is my villain origin story. I worked at a local grocery store in a very small town where you know all the regulars. I worked as a cashier to CSR to cash office person. Don’t ask me why, but 17-year-old me took my job very seriously.

When I was CSR, I ran that place like a well-oiled machine. I deep-cleaned every nook and cranny. We all spot-checked our dots, and no one’s till was ever off. I honestly loved the grocery store. I loved feeling like everything was running smoothly and lines were moving and customers were happy. I really liked my job.

I was also a little inflexible when it came to rules sometimes, and I had an occasional power trip. 😂 One day, this old guy’s oranges rang up wrong, but I caught it before he hardly even noticed. I always memorized sales prices of popular items. I adjusted the price before he paid, but he saw what I did. So he was adamant that the “if you pay the wrong price, it’s free” policy applied. Me being the rule queen was adamant it didn’t since he didn’t actually pay the wrong price.

I was fully prepared to die on this hill, so we got in a big fight. He finally relented and paid, but immediately went to the store manager. The manager just wanted everyone in the town to like him and gave him his money back. This dude did a full-on champion walk out of the store. He was wagging his finger at me and swinging his oranges around like he owned the place.

To this day, I occasionally get hit with a mental image of that man. Totally rubbing it in my face that he had won the battle. I never forgave the manager for that one either. 😂

Sometimes, a demanding customer still wins over a dedicated employee.

