Woman Thinks Using A Dating App While You’re Already In A Relationship Is Not Acceptable, But Her Male Friends Defended It As Harmless

AITA for thinking it’s wrong to open dating apps while on vacation if you already have a partner? I was on vacation with some friends. I noticed that one of them, who has a girlfriend, opened Tinder. This sparked a little debate between us. For me, it’s a clear no. If you’re in a relationship, why would you even want to open a dating app?

But my male friends insisted it’s fine. Because, according to them, it’s not “real dating,” just an ego boost. They said not doing it could feel “restrictive” or “controlling,” which honestly sounds like excuses to me. And it is not bad because he is not gonna text the girls back or meet them.

So I answered that in the case my boyfriend did that to me, I would block him ASAP and ghost him. Because it is a deal breaker. Now I’m wondering, AITA if I ghost my boyfriend if he did something like that? Am I overreacting? Or is it okay to keep using Tinder?

