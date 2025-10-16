Woman Tried To Support Her Boyfriend’s Airbnb Business, But When He Routinely Passed Off His Responsibilities To Play Tennis, She Realized He Was Just Taking Advantage Of Her

Helping out your partner once in a while is one thing, but being expected to manage their business for them is another.

One woman had already handled her boyfriend’s Airbnb business calls before, but when he tried to push her into another meeting so he could play tennis instead, she finally pushed back.

And she made sure he couldn’t guilt her into it this time.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for scheduling a doctor’s appointment during a meeting my boyfriend wanted me to attend? My boyfriend owns an Airbnb in a vacation area that another company manages for him. We do use it several times a year. When we go, I end up doing yard and home maintenance because I have the time. He spends the day working from home on his computer.

She does lots of other things to help him out too.

The management company is changing hands. They held a video meeting a couple months ago that I attended for him. It was recorded, so he could’ve watched it. He never asked me anything about it.

But before long, he began to expect her help, even for tasks he should definitely be doing himself.

They held another meeting tonight. He kept sending me email reminders about the new meeting. I told him I wasn’t going to watch this time. It was his turn. He kept telling me it was important. He’s selling the property and won’t be Airbnb-ing it anymore, so why do I need to attend the meeting? He continued to send me reminders and talk to me like I was going to attend.

So she begins to push back against his unfair expectations.

I told him, if it is that important, then he should watch it. Here’s the thing—he was planning on hitting tennis balls with his friends. I again said, “If it is that important, you’ll make it a priority and skip hitting tennis balls or go a little late.”

And she made sure she had an excuse to skip out on the call.

Then I made a doctor appointment for the same time, so I couldn’t get guilted into watching it. So, AITA for purposely skipping the meeting?

Sounds like it’s high time for her boyfriend to do his fair share here.

What did Reddit think?

It’s his job, so it’s only fair that he starts doing it.

This commenter wonders if this woman is even being fairly compensated for her labor.

Alarm bells are going off for this commenter.

It’s painfully obvious to this redditor that this isn’t a situation this woman should be in.

One way or another, he needs to learn that his work is his own responsibility.

So unless her boyfriend wants to start paying her a fair wage, she’s done playing his secretary.

