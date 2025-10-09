Woman Valued A Sentimental Shirt, So She Was Crushed When Her Mom Let Her Grandma Cut It Up

Personal belongings with sentimental value mean more than anything money can buy.

This woman was devastated to see that her grandma was cutting up her shirt that had sentimental value to her.

What hurt more was how his mother dismissed her feelings, insisting it was “just an old shirt.”

His father defended her and was on her side, but her mother insisted that she was overreacting.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for yelling at my mom after she let my grandma cut up my favorite shirt? Earlier today, I was in the living room when I noticed my grandma cutting up a t-shirt. When I looked closer, I realized it wasn’t just any shirt. It was my shirt. This wasn’t some random old shirt. I’ve had it for 10 years, and it was the very first shirt I ever bought with my own money. It wasn’t expensive, but the front design has a lot of sentimental value to me, which is why I’ve kept it all these years.

This woman values her old shirt for sentimental reasons.

For context, the shirt doesn’t fit me anymore and it’s obviously old. I could afford to buy thousands of new shirts if I wanted to, but that wasn’t the point. This one was important to me. When I realized what was happening, I freaked out and called for my mom. I was really upset and ended up yelling at her for giving my shirt to my grandma to cut up.

Her mother brushed off her concern, saying she was overreacting.

My mom brushed me off and said it was “just an old shirt,” that I was “exaggerating and ungrateful.” And that she could buy me a hundred more. She told me I was making too big a deal out of it. To me, it wasn’t just a shirt. It was special, and now it’s destroyed. I got so upset that I locked myself in my room and cried.

Her father was on her side.

Later, my mom called my dad to complain about me, and then, my dad called me to hear my side. From what he told me, he had already gotten mad at my mom and grandma when she first explained it. Apparently, he asked my mom if the shirt had any sort of design on the front. When she admitted it did, my dad reminded her that both he and she know about my hobbies and interests. And they know I place value on things like that. He also told her that it was my property, not something she had the right to make decisions about.

She was on vacation at her parents’ house, and she brought the old shirt because it meant a lot to her.

For additional context, I’m currently in my parents’ home country on vacation to see family. I only came because my parents wanted me here for my cousin’s wedding. Otherwise, I would either be in Asia right now with friends for a graduation trip or in Europe, where I study and live. My dad apparently even pointed out to my mom that if I didn’t have some attachment to the shirt, I wouldn’t have gone out of my way to bring it across borders in the first place.

Her father tried to defuse the situation, but her mother was still upset by her reaction.

After I explained my side to him, he agreed with me completely and said my mom and grandma were in the wrong. He also told me he’s going to make my mom take the shirt to a clothing repair shop to see if it can be fixed. My mom, however, still insists I overreacted and embarrassed her in front of my grandma. But I feel like I had every right to be upset since it was my shirt, and nobody asked me. Could I have handled it better? AITA for yelling at my mom when I saw my grandma cutting up my sentimental shirt?

