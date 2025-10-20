Woman Wanted To Rest During Her Maternity Leave, So She Ignored Her Friend’s Work-Related Messages

Maternity leave is meant to provide rest, recovery, and time with a new baby.

AITA for ignoring my friend’s work messages while I’m on maternity leave? I’m currently on maternity leave from my job as a social media manager at a small start-up. When I went on leave, my friend actually took over my position. She only joined the company because of me. Since then, she’s been messaging me constantly. Every other day, it’s either questions about work or venting about colleagues. She also sends me the content she posts so I’ll like or engage with it.

She messages me through both the company account (which I’ve muted) and her personal one. On top of that, she often asks if she could come over and “help.” This includes cooking, cleaning, walking the dog, whatever I need. It’s really generous of her, but the problem is that whenever she’s over, the conversation turns into work.

The last time she came, she stayed for fiver hours. And 80% of what we talked about was her job. I even ended up helping her do work because she was stressed. She straight up asked me to join a meeting with her.

I feel so stuck. I don’t want to hurt our friendship, and I know she’s just trying her best. But this is supposed to be my maternity leave. I’ve already had to tell other coworkers to respect my time, and she even backed me up on that. Yet, she doesn’t seem to realize she’s doing the same thing.

So lately, I’ve just been ignoring the work-related messages. She doesn’t seem to get the message. I’ll still reply if it’s something personal, but if it’s about work, I don’t answer. Now, I’m worried I’m being rude or unsupportive, since she’s obviously struggling and looking for reassurance. AITA for ignoring her work messages while I’m on maternity leave?

Respecting someone includes giving them their much-needed time for rest.

