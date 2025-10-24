Woman Was Grooming Her Dog Outside Her House, But An Unfriendly Neighbor Came Up To Her And Asked Her To Pick Up Her Dog’s Fur From The Grass

Some neighbors don’t understand how caring for pets works.

If you were brushing your dog outside, and a neighbor tried to tell you that you were doing it wrong, would you ignore them or do what they said?

This young woman was outside brushing the fur of her large dog.

She left the fur that got pulled out by the comb on the grass beside her.

Another woman came up to her, upset, asking her to pick up all the fur as the wind could blow it to her house.

AITA for ‘littering’? I (20F) was brushing my dogs outside. The main one in this story is my girl, Oso. She’s a Great Pyrenees and German Shepherd mix, so they shed a lot. I was sitting in my front yard, brushing her out and just talking to her. It’s one of the ways to keep her calm and still for me to actually brush her.

This young woman explained to the child that she was brushing her dog’s fur.

A kid (like 8-ish) was going past on his bike and asked me what I was doing. I just explained that I was taking care of her fur. He asked why she has weird scabs on her body. I explained that she has a skin condition that causes it. I had a pile of Oso’s fur in the grass beside me from where I had pulled it out of the comb.

The kid’s mom walked up to them and asked her to pick up all of her dog’s fur.

I guess I didn’t see his mom walking up, and she said that I had to pick up the fur immediately. I said no because constantly getting up and down while brushing her is hell. Especially since I’m semi-disabled and it hurts a bit to get up and down like that. The mom immediately got huffy and said she was gonna report me to the security guard across the street where he was watching a bowling alley.

The mom told her child to get away from the dogs.

She said “the fur can blow onto their property,” which I just said ok to and went back to my brushing. She got huffy and told her son to get away from my dogs and that they are mean. Note that neither of my dogs had done anything aggressive yet. They were just watching the two. The kid freaked out and started to cry as he went back to his bike.

The security guard came over to ask if there was a problem.

The security guard across the street asked if they were okay. The mom said that I was abusing my dogs as she walked away. I don’t know. I told one of my friends this story since I thought it was kinda funny and confusing. They said I should have picked up the fur when asked.

She thinks it’s okay to leave the fur on the grass.

I don’t get that because it’s natural fur. I don’t use liquid flea meds or harsh bath soap on them because Oso’s skin condition is sensitive. I’ve heard of people leaving fur out for birds so I do the same. AITA?

That mom needed to mind her own business.

