Woman Was Trying To Explain To The Customer Why He Didn’t Get A Military Discount, But He Rudely Cut Her Off And Refused To Listen To Her Response

Some customers can be too entitled.

This woman works at a military exchange, where items are cheaper compared to outside stores.

A customer made a purchase and asked why he didn’t get a military discount.

Where’s my military discount?! I work at a military exchange, specifically the liquor department. We have a small counter with two registers positioned beside an exit. A military exchange is a store specifically for members of the military and their dependents. There’s no sales tax and many, if not most, items are cheaper than outside stores.

Unlike most exchanges, we’re not located on a base, so we occasionally get people who aren’t authorized to shop wandering in. This was not one of those cases. An older man came to my register to make a small purchase and I asked him for his military ID. He showed it. We completed the transaction and I gave him his receipt.

Rather than stepping away he stared suspiciously at his receipt. “Where’s my military discount?!” he said angrily. I get that question in joke form a few times a day, but a serious and angry question was a new one. “What?” was all I could come up with. “My discount? I showed you my ID!” “Uh, we don’t give military discounts. I asked for your ID because—”

The customer cut me off with angry comments about ‘disrespect’ and how he was never shopping here again. Before I could say anything else he snatched up his bag and stomped out the door. I shook my head in amazement, and then turned to the next person in line, who was frowning at me. “Why don’t you give military discounts?” My field of flying figs got a blight that day.

They’re already getting a good deal just by shopping there.

Some customers simply refuse to listen to reason.

