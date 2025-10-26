Woman Wearing Scrubs Went To Panera To Get Curbside Pickup, But Random Lady Assumes She’s An Employee And Opens Her Car Door

People getting mistaken for employees happens often. On average, the interactions are awkward.

But sometimes there are wholesome situations… or shocking ones.

This was a shocking one, since a woman was basically attacked by a random lady who thought she was a Panera employee.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

Literally just happened at Panera I wear bright blue scrubs for my job. I had a doctor’s appointment, so I’m taking a later lunch, and decided to get curbside pickup. Unfortunately, the poor store is visibly swamped. After waiting about 15+ minutes, I decided to walk in to pick up my order (no biggie, I have eyes, I see what’s going on). After I collected my meal and walked out, a lady rolls down her window and starts waving and yelling her last name (I assume) over and over.

She assumed (aggressively) that she was an employee.

I ignore her and get in my car with my bag, take out my delicious baguette, buckle my seatbelt, etc, when suddenly, SHE OPENED MY CAR DOOR!!!!! She started screaming about me taking her food or not delivering to her or something… I was in shock and fear. She grabbed my bread!! I was so scared I started yelling for help. Thankfully, some people on the patio, and the girl who was actually delivering food heard me screaming, and came over.

There was a commotion.

(Side note, delivery girl dropped this woman’s bag of food to run and intervene) The police were called and while they were on their way, I finally understood what was going on. “Look at me! I am in scrubs! I work at a hospital, not Panera, you idiot!” The manager of the panera gave me some gift cards and more bread, and crazy lady was arrested. BONUS: she parked in a handicapped spot, and I think her car will be towed.

She’ll never leave her doors unlocked again.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Are they being mass-produced in a factory?

The bread of justice.

Another reader chimes in.

Better safe than sorry.

Sad, but true.

Since when do Panera employees wear scrubs?

