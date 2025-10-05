October 5, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘You were trying to pocket my money?’ – A Customer Said A Bank Teller Tried To Steal The Money She Deposited Into Her Account

Keep your eyes peeled, folks…

Because scammers are everywhere!

A woman named Mia posted a video on TikTok and shared a story that will make you question just what the heck is going on at your bank…

Mia said she went to her bank to deposit $601 in cash and a $520 check into her account.

When the teller handed her back her receipt, Mia saw that the bank account only included the amount of the check deposit, not the cash she gave the worker.

Mia went back to the teller and told her that she’d given her $601 in cash and a $520 check.

The worker then told Mia that the cash had been sitting next to him the whole time.

Sketchy!

Mia said, “You were trying to pocket my money? You think I’m stupid?”

She told viewers, ‘Be aware. Don’t just trust someone for their word. Check your receipts.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It sounds like that teller was up to no good!

