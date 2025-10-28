Young Man Feels Blindsided Because His Mom Doesn’t Inform Him About Upcoming Plans And Appointments, So He Confronted Her About It

Clear communication is important for healthy family relationships.

Imagine being a child, and your mom doesn’t give you any advance notice about doctor’s appointments or family visiting your house.

Would you be okay with finding out at the last minute, or would this bother you?

This young man feels left out because his mother does not tell him about upcoming plans.

He confronted his mom about this, but she freaked out.

AITA for asking my mom to share her plans with me? My mom doesn’t tell me about plans that she makes with other people. This includes other family members. Originally, she wouldn’t tell me when people were coming over until maybe an hour before, and then she would tell me to clean up my room.

Now, it has gotten to the point where I’m not even informed about family meetings or parties that are happening in the house. When I confronted my mother about this, she told me that it is not her prerogative to inform me of her plans. I told her I don’t care about her not telling me about her plans but that I care when it’s planned about or with me. I didn’t even know about a doctor’s visit until the day of. Friends know days or a week in advance.

She freaked out when I suggested her letting me know about this and said that I should know my place in this family’s hierarchy (like, what?). Even my dad wasn’t aware that family was coming over today until yesterday. I have tried asking her about this in the past.

I have gotten similar responses along the lines of: “You’re the child. I don’t have to tell you anything actually.” I just am at a loss. Is it really not ok to want to be informed about these things or is my mom just not being rational?

Being informed isn’t about hierarchy, it’s about courtesy.

