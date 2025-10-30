You’ve Been Saying “Marriott” Wrong And The Chairman Of The Board Of Marriott International Explains The Proper Pronunciation

Everyone has heard of the iconic hotel chain Marriott. It is a global brand that offers some of the best places to stay in the world.

Apparently, however, most people say the name of the hotel incorrectly, and the Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, David Marriott, is here to explain the correct pronunciation.

Mr. Marriott is being interviewed, and after being asked how to say it, he replies, “I will respond to either “Marry-IT” or “Marri-OTT” but I’m going to give you a little tutorial on the correct way to say it, and I love this story. My wife used to be a school teacher; she taught English when we were living out in Utah together.”

He continued with the story, “And, she taught at East High, actually, which is famous because it’s where High School Musical was filmed, so my kids love that their mom taught at High School Musical.”

Then he gets into the real point of the story, “But when she was a teacher out there, she had a student named Eliott, and he kept calling her Mrs. ‘Marri-OTT’ and she finally sat Eliott down one day and she said, ‘Eliott, how do you pronounce your name?’ And he said it’s Eliott.’ And she said, ‘That’s right, it’s Eliott, it’s not EliOTT.’ It’s the same way with Marriott, it is not EliOTT, MarriOTT, it is Eliott, Marriott.”

He finishes his answer by saying, “So, the correct way to say it is actually ‘Marry-IT.'”

