A Blue Collar Worker Tried To Tell A Bank Teller She Gave Him Extra Money, But She Was Rude To Him, So He Kept The Money For Himself

You should have counted before you left. “My dad was a tire builder and union organizer in Detroit. At our local bank there was always a sort of conscious condescension by the tellers for blue collar workers. My dad was in weekly to deposit his check and take cash for the week. He finished one visit, and turned away and walked a few steps, then turned back to tell her he got the wrong amount of cash.

Before he could say a word, she snootily said “You should have counted before you left my window. I can’t do anything for you now.”

He smiled and nodded and walked out with his extra $50. That was a good week for us. As a reference, gas was 19 cents a gallon at the time. The next week he went to a different teller and waved casually in response at the former teller’s frantic motions to see her.”

The moral of the story…never judge a book by its cover!

