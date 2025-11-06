A Car Dealership Worker Talked About Why Low Mileage On Used Cars Might Be A Red Flag

Shopping for used cars is like navigating a minefield…

You gotta keep your wits about you and be extremely careful!

Because nobody wants to get stuck with a lemon, right?

A worker at a car dealership in Washington state posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that low mileage on a used car isn’t always necessarily a good thing.

The worker showed TikTok viewers a Kia Soul and said that shoppers have asked why the vehicle, which is four years old, only has 3,900 miles on it.

He explained, “Now, low mileage normally adds value. But where people get wary is a car sitting too long, and all the things that can happen to it while it sits.”

The worker continued, “I can assure you that this car is okay because it was stored properly. If you look at the backseats, look how clean it is. You get up front, still has a lot of the tags that it was sold brand new with.”

He added, “Everything is still in its plastic, even has this cool little key case.”

The worker continued, “But a few things to pay attention to when you buy a car with super low miles. I wouldn’t normally think to look underneath the hood when it’s almost brand new, but the one thing about that, is rodents. And you could tell this car has been well taken care of and stored properly. Because there’s no sign of that.”

He told viewers that the car averaged about 1,000 miles per year and explained, “It goes through a safety inspection, a mechanical inspection. You could almost buy a brand new car, four years later, about 25% less of what it was brand new.”

Here’s the video.

Keep an eye on the mileage when you’re shopping for used cars, folks.

