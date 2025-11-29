A Car Salesman Talked About What He Thinks Are the Hardest Vehicles To Sell

I’m the kind of person who drives a car until it’s on its last legs, so let’s just say that I don’t spend any time in car dealerships…

But I do wonder from time to time which cars sell and which ones don’t.

A salesman named Robb and got real about what cars have been the hardest cars to sell in his career.

Robb told viewers that Hondas, Toyota, and Lexuses are the hardest cars to sell because their resale values are so high.

He said, “They are just too expensive. You can get a 2018 Kia Forte cheaper than you can get a 2010 Corolla.”

Robb continued, “You know, today’s generation doesn’t care about depreciation. They don’t care about reliability. They care about Apple Car Play, lane change assistance, and cruise control. You know Toyota lacks features. Yes it has dependability and reliability and it holds its values, but Toyotas only do good at the auction. They don’t do good retail.”

Robb then said, “You can buy a 2018 F-150 with 115,000 miles cheaper than you can buy a 2007 Toyota Tundra with 324,000 miles. Now this is just an example. I’ve been in the industry 14 years and I’ve sold thousands of cars,.”

He added, “I’ve never, ever, ever made money on a Toyota, Honda, or Lexus. Lexus, it’ll sit on your lot until it rots. Toyota, it brings the the cheapest people on the planet. Honda, brings the thugs and the youngsters.”

Interesting information from a guy who knows his stuff!

