A Convenience Store Worker’s Boss Asked Him To Work On A Vacation Day, And They Closed The Store Early When The Boss Didn’t Appreciate Them For Coming In On A Day Off

Beg me to come in on my first day of a vacation and then threaten me with termination? “As I was finishing up high school I got my first job working at the Circle K down the street from my house. I still lived with my dad and I had a pretty sweet deal, because he was a consultant, thus his big house with a pool in a nice neighborhood was all mine about 3 weeks out of the month. Sometimes as long as 6 weeks. My dad told me I had to start paying for my own insurance for my car and there’d be no allowance anymore, so I needed some sort of job, but I didn’t need anything major so I took the job under the premise that they just needed someone part time.

Immediately I was thrust in to 40+ hours a week at this place as the manager had some weird inability to hire people. I honestly think he just lied about not being able to get people so he could run a skeleton crew to make his profit margins look better. I can’t count how many times they had one person working a shift that needed at least two and could have used 3. They place was always a bit of a mess because, as mentioned, we were chronically understaffed.

He was always asking us to do a ridiculous amount of work and at one point he even managed to **** off the beverage distributor so they’d no longer help stock the coolers when our drink supplies came in. So sometimes you’d be in charge of stocking all the coolers, a huge order, while having to keep an eye on the register and all of the other stuff we had to do like facing all the shelves, rotating the hot foods, etc… Long story short, what should have been a brainless job that did have bad pay, minimum wage, ended up sucking up a huge portion of my time. . . but life could have been worse. I had a lot of extra money and a really nice house all to myself so there were some social perks, indeed. At a certain point I requested some time off to go on a road trip with some friends and it was granted.

The day that we’re supposed to be heading out on the road I get a call from my boss begging me to cover. He acknowledges that it’s supposed to be the beginning of my vacation but he couldn’t get anyone to cover (we probably didn’t actually have anyone that could that day, as we were so understaffed). Luckily for him, the driver on our road trip had let us know that we were going to be leaving later than originally thought, pretty much exactly when I’d normally be getting off shift, so I agreed thinking Mr. Bossman would owe me one. So I go in and is there gratitude? Is there some beer with a bow on it waiting for me as a post-shift thank you? No.

The dude gives me this ridiculous list of stuff to do. There was always a lot of work to do there but this was actually the most ridiculous amount he’d ever dumped on me. The icing on the cake was that he ended his whole spiel with, “And I need all this done tonight or don’t bother showing back up.” The jerk actually had the nerve to threaten me after I came in on a day that was supposed to be the beginning of a vacation.

So I waited for him to leave, enjoyed some hotdogs while reading a magazine, sold myself a ton of beer (I couldn’t stoop to actually stealing, but I was under 21 so this was convenient) and then closed the place up about 2 hours early. I didn’t want to leave right away because then someone might notify him, but this particular branch was dead after a certain time and so no one would notice. Then I went on vacation and seeing as I hadn’t done anything, let alone his laundry list of ****, I never went back. Despite the fact that I didn’t do what he asked, he still expected me back, so I had the pleasure of listening to his 5 or 6 irate messages before he finally realized that it wasn’t a misunderstanding about when I was supposed to return to work. I was just following his instructions…”

