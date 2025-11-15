A Couple Approached This Customer For Help, But They Didn’t Work There

It’s strange how many random customers get mistaken for employees while shopping in any given store.

Wrong store, ma’am

So this happened about 4 years ago, and I wonder if this woman’s husband still picks on her for it. When I lived in a small town in Southern Virginia, I worked at the local Food Lion (just a regular grocery chain for those who don’t know). My uniform was a sky blue polo, with “Food Lion” sewn into the front. Anyways, I stopped in to Walmart one day after work, and was still in my work clothes, when this woman and her husband approach me. “Excuse me, do you know where I could find razors?” She asked.

I stood there kind of confused for a second wondering why she asked me..and her husband was standing behind her, looking me up and down and was clearly just as confused as I was. I paused for a little bit waiting to see if it would register to her that I didn’t work there but she just waited patiently for my response. So I just switched back in to customer service mode and was like “yes ma’am, they’re in the front left of the store by the pharmacy” to which she cheerfully said “thank you so much!” And went on her way, well her husband still looked completely confused as to what happened.

It was pretty unexciting and she was very polite but I still think of this moment because of the look on her husband’s face..you can tell he wanted to say something..so I wish I could have heard the conversation after they walked away because they were a young couple and I know he was probably picking on her for it the rest of the day. I often wonder if he still brings it up to her.

