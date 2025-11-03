A Crazy Customer Insisted That A Truck Driver Help Her At A Grocery Store, Then Filed A Complaint About It To The Wrong Company

No amount of deescalation training can fix the fact that some people are just never happy.

What would you do if you were facing off with the Worlds Most Difficult Customer? At a job you don’t even work at? One guy recently shared this experience on Reddit, to absolute bewilderment.

Here’s what went down.

Lady complained to my dispatch.

When I was a long haul truck driver, I had a delivery of shopping carts to a store.

So I arrived closer to closing time of the store, and asked if the carts could be unloaded at that time.

Got a simple: “Come back tomorrow, there is not enough staff on site”.

Not a problem for me.

The more help, the merrier that delivery sounds.

I requested to drop the trailer in a dock and come back at opening hours, I got permission, and off I went.

In the morning, while trailer is unloading, I walk through the back door and go shopping.

Two birds, one stone.

Some lady walked up to me and started asking questions.

I’m in headphones and not really paying attention.

I feel a tap on my shoulder and take a look behind me.

Jump scare!

Lady: “Are you deaf?”

Me: “Excuse me?” As I’m pulling out my phone and headphones.

Lady: “I asked you (where *food ingredient* is)?”

That’s one way to go about asking that…

Me: “Sorry, I don’t know”.

Lady: “Why don’t you know”?

Does he really have to elaborate on that?

Me: “I’m not local”.

Lady: “But you work here”.

Me: *In shorts and a shirt that has a smiley face and says: “Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to be here in the first place”* “Do I look like I work here?”

An aggressive, but in this case valid, question.

Lady: “I saw you walking out from back door”.

Me: “Sorry, I don’t work here. Ask an employee”.

I just walked away and continued my shopping.

Boundary set.

I paid for my shopping and began walking home slightly disappointed (I got a phone call that my next pickup is tomorrow and in another state. So no parking for 36 hours, renting a car and going to Vegas or the beach).

This Lady comes back to me.

Sounds like she needs to read the room.

Lady: “Help me load my stuff in the car”.

Me: “I really don’t have time, I gotta load up my shopping in the truck and go back to my trailer”.

Lady: “Are you serious? Who is your manager?”

Ah, the age-old classic threat.

Me: “My dispatch needs me back on road asap”.

So I walked away again and began loading my truck.

As I’m hooking up phone rings.

I call back my dispatch and get the usual: “Are you on time for your second delivery and are you making that morning pickup?”.

I’ll bet that’s not all they called about.

Me: “Yep all good. I’ll sleep on site at pickup location”.

Dispatch: “So, what did you do?”

Me: “Nothing yet but I’m thinking now. What’s up?”

Dispatch: “Got a call from this lady. She complained that you refused to help her and she won’t come back to that store again”.

She really showed ’em, huh?

Yes. She looked at a truck. Googled the company name, saw on Google that the company is from a different country, and still called to complain about me.

Told my dispatch about this Lady and he said: “I just hung up on her because she sounded crazy. Talk to you tomorrow, and let me know once you’re empty at the second stop”.

Thank goodness his dispatcher had his back! Let’s see if Reddit also did.

Most were baffled at the woman’s behavior.



And couldn’t believe she called the wrong company.



Others shared funny versions of what they “would have done”.



A person in his same shoes shared solidarity.



Some even had the same experience in other grocery stores.



Looks like she’ll have to find a real employee to complain about.

