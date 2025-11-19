A Creepy Stranger Kept Calling And Sending Her Unwanted Pics, So One Woman Got Revenge By Posting His Info On Craigslist

Some people don’t understand the meaning of “wrong number.”

When a persistent stranger kept calling and professing his love, one woman tried to handle it politely at first.

But after a few unwanted photos and one angry boyfriend, she decided she needed to get a bit more creative to get her point across.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Maybe my most petty moment. Back in 2012, I was at work one night when I got a call on my cell phone from a number I didn’t recognize. I answered it, and the man on the other end was talking in Spanish. Knowing a little Spanish myself, I told him he had the wrong number. He said okay and hung up.

But this wasn’t the end of it.

A few days later, he called again, and I answered to remind him it was the wrong number. He started telling me he wanted to meet me and that he was in love with me (as far as I know, we’ve never seen each other). I told him I had a boyfriend and asked him to please leave me alone.

This guy appeared to have zero shame.

He said again that he loved me, and I heard something in the background—it was his child talking. So I said, “Do you have a wife?” He said yes, like it was nothing. I told him to **** off and hung up.

He didn’t stop there, though.

This man then proceeded to send me unsolicited lewd pictures (definitely nothing to show off). I showed it to my boyfriend and told him what was going on. The next time this Carlos dude called back, my boyfriend answered and cussed him out in Spanish, telling him to lose my number. He tried calling right back after that, and that’s when I decided to get petty.

This time, she took things to a whole new level.

I met my boyfriend at the time on Craigslist personals, so I decided since Carlos was looking for love in all the wrong places, I’d help him find someone who wanted him. I made him a personals ad, complete with his number and photos. Said he was looking for no-strings-attached fun. I never heard back from him.

Looks like Carlos finally got the hint.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Sometimes you just have to stoop a little lower than the person bothering you.

Why not fight back with disgust?

Perhaps a quote from a beloved celeb?

This stranger finally got the attention he wanted — just not from where he expected.

Sometimes the internet really is good for something!

